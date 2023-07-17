Klaytnovators Hackathon: The first Vietnam-edition coding contest to unleash creativity

HONG

James Dyson Award, which

has now financially supported 250 promising inventions from young engineers and

scientists around the world. Despite this year’s context, the Award received

its highest number of entries, and the quality was exceptional — highlighting

the ingenuity of young inventors. The two winners, who each receive £30,000,

solve significant problems of global importance: women missing breast cancer

screenings and sustainable methods to effectively generate renewable energy.

The Blue Box is the International

winner of the James Dyson Award 2020. Invented by 23-year-old Judit Giró Benet,

it is a new way to detect breast cancer, at-home, using a urine sample.

AuREUS System Technology is the

first ever Sustainability winner of the James Dyson Award 2020. Invented by

27-year-old Carvey Ehren Maigue, it is a new material, made from waste crop,

which converts UV light into renewable energy.

Commenting on the 2020

James Dyson Award, Sir James Dyson says,

“Young people want to change the world,

and the engineers, scientists and designers who enter the James Dyson Award

demonstrate that they can. We have observed a growing number of ideas for

healthcare and improving sustainability, and it seemed invidious to choose

between such noble ideas, so we created two prizes this year, to support two

equally worthy inventions. Judit and Carvey are highly impressive individuals

who have made significant breakthroughs, I hope that they can use the James

Dyson Award as a springboard to future success.”

International winner — The

Blue Box, invented by Judit Giró Benet

The problem

This year’s International winner of the James Dyson Award was

inspired by the inventor’s mother’s diagnosis of breast cancer. Judit realised

that there is a global need for a less invasive and more accessible screening

process for breast cancer. Currently screening requires women to attend

hospitals or medical facilities and undergo an invasive, sometimes painful, and

often costly procedure. As a result, it is estimated that 40% of women skip

their breast cancer screening mammogram, resulting in 1 in 3 cases being

detected late, leading to a lower chance of survival[1].

The solution

The Blue Box, invented by Judit Giro Benet

from Spain, is an at-home, biomedical breast cancer testing device that uses a

urine sample and an AI algorithm to detect early signs of breast cancer. The

device performs a chemical analysis of urine samples and sends the results to

the Cloud. Here, the AI based algorithm reacts to specific metabolites in the

urine, providing the user with a fast diagnosis. Judit and her team now plan to

work towards the final stages of prototyping, ready for human studies and

clinical trials, alongside vital patent filings.

On winning the International prize,

Judit says, “The

Blue Box, has the potential to make cancer screening a part of daily life. The

day that James Dyson told me that I had won the International prize was a real

turning point as the prize money will allow me to patent more extensively and

expedite research and development. But, most of all, hearing that he believes

in my idea has given me the confidence I need at this vital point.”

Sustainability winner — AuREUS

System Technology invented by Carvey Ehren Maigue

The problem

Many renewable energy sources suffer from intermittency: wind power

and solar power can only be generated in very specific environmental

conditions. Solar panels mostly capture and convert visible light into

renewable energy and must be facing the sun to do so. Current solar farms are

only built horizontally, never vertically and often placed on prime arable

farmland, meaning the land can’t be used to grow crops. Yet, there are

thousands of windows and other surfaces that could be repurposed.

The solution

The James Dyson Award’s first ever Sustainability Award winner is

tackling the challenge of how we could more effectively generate renewable

energy from light and upcycling waste in the process. AuREUS, invented by

Carvey Ehren Maigue from Mapua University in Manila, the Philippines, is a

material that can be attached to a pre-existing structures or surfaces such as

walls and windows to harvest UV light and convert it into visible light to

generate electricity. Current testing suggests that AuREUS can produce

electricity 48% of the time, compared to 10-25% in conventional photovoltaic

cells [2] , [3].

Learning through failure

Carvey first submitted his idea to the

James Dyson Award in 2018 but did not reach the Awarding stages of the

competition. After further R&D into applications and different upcycled

waste crops, his invention is the Award’s first ever Sustainability winner. His

persistence to improve his idea and learn from setbacks mirrors James Dyson’s

ethos on failure — a key component to the design process fostered at Dyson.

After speaking to James Dyson, Carvey

says, “Winning the James Dyson Award is both a

beginning and an end. The end of years of doubting whether my idea would find

global relevance and the beginning of the journey of finally bringing AuREUS

System Technology to the world.”

The James Dyson Award International Runners-up

Scope

was invented by Ishan Mishra, Holden Beggs, Zhen Le Cao, Fernando J. Pena

Cantu, Alisha Bhanji from the University of Waterloo, Canada. Mobile phone cameras are unable to achieve high quality

zoomed photos, as the lenses cannot use physical movement to zoom without image

quality loss. Scope uses liquid crystals confined in a cell. When voltages are applied

to the crystals it allows for the lens’ optical wave front to be dynamically

shaped without physical movement, enabling a lossless camera zoom.

The

Tyre Collective was invented by Siobhan Anderson, Hanson Cheng, M

Deepak Mallaya, and Hugo Richardson from the Innovation Design Engineering

MA/MSc programme at Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art, UK. The Tyre Collective device uses

patent pending technology to capture tyre wear right at the wheel, so the particles

can be recycled and reused in new tyres or other materials such as ink; safeguarding us from the second largest microplastic

pollutant in our environment.

