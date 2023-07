Mahsuri Collaborates with the Food Institute Of Malaysia (FIM) To Offer Scholarships to Young Culinary Talents Through Its Chef Muda Mahsuri Programme

Work hands in hands to contribute to the sustainable development of the food industry

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – On 12 July, Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. (“Mahsuri”) announced its commitment to giving back to the community through the Chef Muda Mahsuri programme by providing scholarship opportunities to aspiring Malaysians who wish to hone their culinary skills through the Certificate of Attendance in Malay Dishes Course at the Food Institute of Malaysia (FIM).