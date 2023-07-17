YouTrip Thailand Launches First-in-Market In-App 3DS 2.0 for Enhanced Fraud Detection and Safer Online Payment Experience
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – YouTrip, Thailand’s leading multi-currency digital wallet launched in collaboration with Kasikornbank, introduces 3-Domain Secure 2.0 (3DS 2.0) authentication feature to offer users a more secure payment experience when making online transactions. Being the first in the Thailand market to integrate the 3DS 2.0 technology into the app, this re-emphasises YouTrip’s commitment in making digital payment experiences safer, smarter and more convenient.