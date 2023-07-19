Burger King Taiwan boosts conversions with Appier’s AI solutions

Appier’s one-stop automated platform enhances segmented communication effectiveness, while diverse creative modules innovate marketing campaigns
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – Appier today announced the successful implementation of a highly-interactive, personalized marketing campaign for Burger King Taiwan, a globally renowned fast-food chain. In response to the current market landscape and its needs, Burger King Taiwan has been consistently revamping its strategies to adapt to the new normal in the food and beverage industry and seize market opportunities in takeout and delivery.