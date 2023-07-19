Liverpool FC partners with Peloton in community focussed first

LIVERPOOL, UK – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – Liverpool Football Club has agreed a unique multi-year partnership with Peloton, making the global leader the club’s first ever digital fitness partner.Inclusive of both the club’s men’s and women’s teams, the focus will be on enhancing the experience for the LFC and Peloton communities, by introducing supporters to Peloton’s world-class content, which can be experienced anytime, anywhere and wherever people are on their fitness journey.Liverpool FC and Peloton will also team up to provide exclusive LFC content on the Peloton platform and will come together to also create unforgettable experiences for LFC fans and Peloton Members.In addition, Peloton now has a presence at the AXA Training Centre and at LFC’s current pre-season training camp in Germany. The Peloton Bike, Tread, and accessories are now in all these elite sites to support player training and overall team fitness and wellbeing. In the near future, Peloton will also have a presence at LFC Women’s facility at Melwood.To celebrate the partnership, LFC and Peloton have produced an exclusive launch video filmed at the AXA Training Centre. It features a number of LFC backroom staff – including canteen and admin workers and one of the club’s kitmen – enjoying the everyday use of Peloton products. You can watch here Commenting on the partnership, Ben Latty, Commercial Director at Liverpool FC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Peloton to the Liverpool FC family. This is a truly unique partnership and we’re excited about growing and activating this meaningful relationship to benefit both LFC and Peloton communities.“Both LFC and Peloton recognise the vital importance of communities, how we at LFC look after our communities is a central part of our sustainability programme, The Red Way. Similarly, Peloton has built up a nearly seven million strong passionate community since launching, just over ten years ago.“It’s particularly pleasing that we’ve been able to put our own staff, those who work so hard behind the scenes, front and centre in the video to mark this incredible new partnership.“Together we will provide Liverpool FC fans and Peloton members with the best exclusive LFC content possible and remarkable and memorable one-of-a-kind experiences.”This unique announcement follows Peloton’s recent brand relaunch , featuring a vibrant new brand identity and campaign as well as new Membership tiers for the Peloton App, including a completely free tier (Peloton App Free).“Peloton delivers an unparalleled fitness experience with thousands of classes across different fitness disciplines, expert instruction, and great music. The collaboration with Liverpool Football Club gives us an opportunity to introduce more people to the range of content Peloton offers,” said Charles Quartey, Senior Director of International Marketing for Peloton. “Peloton and Liverpool Football Club share a strong sense of community and together we can better connect fans and local communities with world-class fitness content that can be experienced anywhere, anytime.”Hashtag: #LiverpoolFC

Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, nine League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups and 16 Charity Shields.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of its heritage and plays a proactive role in its communities through its official charity, Liverpool FC Foundation, which aims to create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond, and the Red Neighbours programme, which creates events and experiences specifically aimed at improving the lives of those living in and around the Anfield area (L4, L5 and L6).

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has nearly 7 Million Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

