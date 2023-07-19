New Babycook Smart® by Béaba: Intelligent Culinary Expert connected to baby’s needs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – A Godsend for new parents! As new parents, your baby’s daily nutritional needs must be your primary concern. Their nutritional demands change according to their growth, and preparing suitable dishes for kids will be a big challenge for busy parents. Taking a nourishing and balanced diet is extremely important for children’s growth. Some busy parents may choose ready-made solutions as they lack recipe inspiration and preparation time. France’s No.1 parenting brand, Béaba, has launched its latest Babycook® Smart, an intelligent baby food maker to give you a hand in preparing your baby’s daily complementary feeding effortlessly!