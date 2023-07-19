Plant and refinery turnaround projects benefit from Swagelok’s fluid system technical expertise



Customers increasingly choose to work with their local Swagelok authorized sales and service centers to establish their strategic operational goals, such as improving efficiency and reducing safety risks and downtime. This approach focuses on leveraging Swagelok’s technical expertise to optimise and deliver a tailored solution exactly when the customer needs it.

Swagelok sales and service centers review customers’ turnaround program scope in advance, helping establish inventory plans, mobile stock and resource planning to ensure customers have the right products, at the right time. Training is also provided to ensure customers have the necessary skills to deliver the turnaround solutions on time, and with minimal re-work issues at start up. As customers focus on executing their turnaround, there is on-site commissioning support, helping further reduce risks and errors – getting plants back online, on-time.





Swagelok Company’s Asia-Pacific regional turnaround solutions focus is enabled by the high-quality products, solutions and services customers have relied on for decades, delivering additional value through Swagelok’s technical expertise.