Plant and refinery turnaround projects benefit from Swagelok’s fluid system technical expertise

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – Swagelok Company, a leading solutions provider of fluid system products, assemblies, and related training and services, has announced a 2023 Asia-Pacific regional focus supporting customers in planning and managing their turnaround projects.
Following a maintenance slowdown during the global pandemic, customers in the region are facing a turnaround backlog. This regional turnaround solutions focus has been established to help clear the backlog in a safe, timely and reliable manner. Turnarounds are a major undertaking for plants and refineries, planned more than a year in advance and often involving hundreds of technicians from multiple vendors, working simultaneously to complete a variety of important maintenance activities across a specific system or an entire plant at once.
Strategizing and planning for turnarounds
Customers increasingly choose to work with their local Swagelok authorized sales and service centers to establish their strategic operational goals, such as improving efficiency and reducing safety risks and downtime. This approach focuses on leveraging Swagelok’s technical expertise to optimise and deliver a tailored solution exactly when the customer needs it.
Delivering successful turnarounds
Swagelok sales and service centers review customers’ turnaround program scope in advance, helping establish inventory plans, mobile stock and resource planning to ensure customers have the right products, at the right time. Training is also provided to ensure customers have the necessary skills to deliver the turnaround solutions on time, and with minimal re-work issues at start up. As customers focus on executing their turnaround, there is on-site commissioning support, helping further reduce risks and errors – getting plants back online, on-time.
Swagelok Company’s Asia-Pacific regional turnaround solutions focus is enabled by the high-quality products, solutions and services customers have relied on for decades, delivering additional value through Swagelok’s technical expertise.
“We’re driving turnaround solutions for our customers,” says Swagelok Asia-Pacific Director of Sales and Marketing, Jee Ming Lee. “Focusing our efforts on our customers’ turnaround programs will help them improve safety, reduce risk, and help improve the overall bottom line of their facilities. Engineering support, product selection advice, just-in-time delivery, installation training, fabrication services, system evaluation – there are so many ways we help our customers deliver a successful turnaround.”
For more information on Swagelok’s turnaround solutions, contact your local Swagelok authorized sales and service center.