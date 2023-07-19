SHOPLINE celebrates its 10th Anniversary, reaching 1.5 billion customers and 3,000 times total revenue growth in Hong Kong

The platform hosts its first New Retail industry networking event with top business leaders in Asia, reaching customers across the globe
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 July 2023 – Driven by a new wave of digital transformation, the e-commerce market in Hong Kong has developed rapidly in the past 10 years, with new innovative technologies pushing the retail industry to new heights. Throughout the major changes in market consumption patterns, Hong Kong-based global smart commerce enabler SHOPLINE has helped numerous brands take advantage of new opportunities and expand their business. Today, SHOPLINE announced its 10th anniversary, as it continues to promote comprehensive retail transformation for global merchants. To celebrate this milestone, SHOPLINE recently held its first New Retail industry networking event, joining forces with top industry leaders from across Asia to explore major industry trends and opportunities in advertising, financing, and logistics. Influential business representatives also shared their business practices to help brands stand out in the fiercely competitive market and reach customers from all corners of the globe.