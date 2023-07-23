Two fielding coaches to assist Sri Lanka team

The team management of the national cricket team has decided to add one more fielding coach as support staff member before the 2nd Test match against the visiting Pakistan team.

According to the highly placed sources, Anton Roux joined the squad on Friday.

He is an additional fielding coach and will work with Manoj Abeywickrama.

In fact, Anton Roux, also known as Rooster, was hired by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in March last year and has worked with the national players, mainly at the High Performance Center.

Manoj Abeywickrama was with the team during the first Test, but there were several lapses by the players in the fielding, and the team management decided to utilize the services of an additional fielding coach.

Roux, who played first-class cricket for South Africa and also went on to coach the Netherland team. He also was the assistant fielding coach of the English county-Nottinghamshire.

Roux was scheduled to give his coaching skill to the team on Saturday (2-5 p.m.) and Sunday morning.

The 2nd Test is to be played at the SSC ground from July 24-28.

In the meantime, the chief selector, Pramodya Wickramsinghe, who is in England for his personal work, will be kept in the loop about the composition of the final XI.

Ashitha Fernando has well recovered from dengue and has been practicing with the team.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION