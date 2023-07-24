Chubb Promotes Adrian Habils to Lead Property Business in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 July 2023 – Chubb today announced the promotion ofto Head of Property, Asia for its general insurance business. He is currently the Deputy Property Manager for Chubb in Australia & New Zealand.In his new role, Habils will be responsible for the financial performance of Chubb’s Property portfolio in Asia. He will have an interim reporting line to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific, and will be based in the Singapore Regional Office from 1 October 2023.Habils has more than 20 years’ experience working in property insurance. He commenced his career at Chubb’s predecessor company as a Property Underwriting Manager in Adelaide, Australia in 2008, and since then has held various property underwriting and management roles in Australia. In his new position as Head of Property in Asia, Habils will be responsible for driving best-in-class underwriting, sales and servicing standards across the property portfolio in the region.On announcing Habils’ appointment, McNamee said, “Adrian is an experienced leader with deep property insurance expertise. He is passionate about our business and has been instrumental in shaping the property portfolio in Australia and New Zealand. As an organisation, we remain focused on promoting from within and we look forward to Adrian moving into his new role where he will continue to driveour property business forward in Asia.”Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide.



Additional information can be found at: