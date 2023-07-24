Meet Coda at #ChinaJoy2023
Utilize Coda’s In-market expertise and resources to grow your audience and margin.SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 July 2023 – Coda, the world’s largest provider of cross-border content monetization solutions, will be joining the 20th anniversary of ChinaJoy (China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference) in Shanghai this year.
Coda’s monetization solutions and insights are leading the industry. At #Chinajoy2023, you’ll have the chance to explore how Coda is transforming out-of-app content monetization in gaming, live streaming and more. From pay-in to pay-out, Coda is dedicated to making it easier to grow your business globally.
Commenting on Coda’s participation at the upcoming event, Steven Zhou, Managing Director, Publisher Partnerships, China, commented: “When you think of an explosive growth in gaming and tech, you think of China. China is home to some of the most ambitious and successful games teams and innovators in the world and Coda couldn’t be more excited to be here. ChinaJoy 2023 marks an extraordinary opportunity for Coda to showcase our world-class content monetization solutions and connect with publishers looking to unlock their true international potential.”
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Coda is trusted by the world’s leading game publishers, including miHoYo, Tencent, ByteDance, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA) and Riot Games, to grow their audiences globally. Over 300 game and digital content publishers partner with Coda to unlock new revenue at lower cost by reaching paying players through out-of-app content monetization solutions that seamlessly connect to in-mobile games.
“By working together, we can overcome barriers, grow international audiences, and establish thriving gaming ecosystems that extend beyond geographical boundaries. We’re looking forward to reconnecting with our partners and getting acquainted with new industry players to talk about growing globally as partners,” Steven Zhou added.
Coda is your streamlined partner for secure, compliant monetization solutions and scalable, direct-to-consumer expertise.With Coda, publishers can focus on creating content and games and not have to deal with the complexities of payment operations or the intensive legwork involved in growing globally.
Coda’s B2B and B2C channel, platform and payment solutions are trusted by the world’s top publishers to grow revenue and customer engagement in 65+ markets with ease:
Channel solutions
- Through Codashop, our independent webshop for digital content, we connect publishers to over 10 million monthly players and consumers worldwide, while xShop extends the reach of publishers’ Codashop integration by making their content available on a range of e-commerce sites and other consumer-facing platforms.
- Our D2C webstores help publishers monetize players and consumers directly with industry leading strategies and expertise. Partnering with Coda also gives publishers access to over 10 years of proven intelligence using the latest in conversion and monetization analytics.
- Codapay is our seamless API service that allows publishers to accept 300+ local payment methods on their own website. Coda also recently launched Payouts, where we ensure publishers’ local content creators and partners are paid promptly through their preferred payment channels. Outside of gaming, Bigo Live, owned by China’s JOYY Inc, is amongst leading publishers that is already benefiting from payouts.
Backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times, a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the game Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine.
Call to Action:
Visit the BTOB Exhibition Area, booth B205 in Hall W4 to find out more about Coda’s leading digital content monetization solutions.
