HK’s First Carbon Neutral Wedding at Carbon Zero Park: A Milestone for Environmental Conservation



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 July 2023 – “Conservation’s in my hand, opportunities for every man”! Practicing environmental conservation not only saves the Earth but can also yield benefits. The gamified environmental mobile application, Zero2, is officially launched!

The environmental startup, Negawatt Utility Ltd., has launched a ground-breaking sustainability reward platform, Zero2, marking a significant moment for the environmental movement in Hong Kong. The launch was celebrated with the first carbon neutral wedding held at the ‘Zero Carbon Park’.