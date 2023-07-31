IGC Entered into Long-term Strategic Cooperation With a Renowned Mainland Industry and Technology Company to Further Commercialize Its Artificial Intelligence Trading Technology

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 July 2023 –("" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0033.HK), a Hong Kong based financial institution, is pleased to announce that, today through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it entered into a strategic cooperative framework agreement with a renowned mainland industry and technology company, Guangzhou Miller Baiye Technology Co., Ltd ("Miller Baiye") to establish a long-term strategic partnership.Miller Baiye now holds the exclusive rights to the certificate from OpenAI ChatGPT for the operation and branding of ChatGPT in the China region, which includes the use and distribution of ChatGPT's trademarks, logos, and other intellectual property rights for conducting business operations in the China region. The existing ChatGPT authorization of Miller Baiye will be advantageous for the Group to empower its artificial intelligence trading technology, thereby commercializing and transforming it into a business that generates stable and substantial operating profits for the Group.The Group believes that forming a strategic partnership with Miller Baiye will be beneficial to the Group's applied research in the field of trading algorithms as well as the interests of all shareholders.

About International Genius Company

International Genius Company is a technology-based financial institution leveraging the unique position of Hong Kong as an international financial centre connecting China and the world. The Group offers comprehensive financial products and services, including party product trading, trust or company service, financial services, advancing business, and commodities trading. The Group is committed to be a top-tier financial institution offering premium and comprehensive financial services.



About Miller Baiye

Miller Baiye was founded in mainland China in 2020 and is the country’s first company to construct an industrially interconnected ecosystem based on properties, business districts, supermarkets, and agriculture.

