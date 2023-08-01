China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: A Handbook for the Modern Entrepreneur

Professors Kevin Au, Hong Ying-yi, and Willow Wu, Department of Management, CUHK Business School
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 August 2023 – The unprecedented socio-economic changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business landscape around the world and in China. At the same time, pandemic-related challenges spurred the emergence of new technologies. Entrepreneurs actively responded to the rapid economic changes by coming up with innovative solutions and adaptations. For instance, robots delivering food to students’ dorms have been commercialized, and the check-out process is run by Artificial intelligence (A.I.). Additionally, A.I. can also be used to write stories and even computer programmes. These innovations facilitated contactless transactions and logistics, making life easier during and after the lockdowns.