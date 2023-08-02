World Bank continues to accompany Vietnam to develop green agriculture

World Bank (WB) continues to support Vietnam’s agricultural sector for the Green Growth Strategy.
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – A World Bank delegation led by Anna Wellenstein, East Asia and Pacific Regional Director for Sustainable Development, held a working session with Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) where leaders of the two sides exchanged information and discussed six key cooperation fields and continued to open up cooperation opportunities in the future.