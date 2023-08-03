Reimagining Interactive Experiences: NPN Creates an Immersive AR Game for Singapore Zoo’s Golden ZOObilee

NPN Incorporates An Augmented Reality Game into the ART-ZOO Happy ZOObilee Party in Conjunction With Singapore’s Birthday
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 August 2023 – NPN, a leader in experiential technology such as augmented reality (AR), is for the first time bringing its expertise to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, an integrated wildlife and nature destination home to Singapore’s wildlife parks. An AR game was created as part of Singapore Zoo’s 50th anniversary or Golden ZOObilee celebrations and themed to the upcoming National Day.