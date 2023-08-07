ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils Exquisite Addition to Luxury Market with Launch of Amari Raaya Maldives

The launch marks ONYX Hospitality Group’s strong foothold in the hotel business across Southeast Asia, showcasing its readiness to compete with global brands.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, continues its ultimate vision to establish itself as “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.” The Group is poised to expand its international presence in line with a strategic plan that takes advantage of the vigorously resurgent global tourism and service industry.