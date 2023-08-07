ONYX Hospitality Group Unveils Exquisite Addition to Luxury Market with Launch of Amari Raaya Maldives

Published: August 7, 2023

The launch marks ONYX Hospitality Group’s strong foothold in the hotel business across Southeast Asia, showcasing its readiness to compete with global brands.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 7 August 2023 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels & resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, continues its ultimate vision to establish itself as “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.” The Group is poised to expand its international presence in line with a strategic plan that takes advantage of the vigorously resurgent global tourism and service industry.

