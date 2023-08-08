The Potential of Borroe ($ROE), Polkadot (DOT), and Avalanche (AVAX) as Investments

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – July 11, 2020 – On July 10, 2020, VinGroup fulfilled

its obligations to deliver ventilators to Singapore, Russia and Ukraine. This

included invasive ventilators called Vsmart VFS-510 that VinGroup produced

for non-profit purpose to aid COVID-19 treatment in many countries.





Thanks to the countries’ embassies to Vietnam, Vingroup initially gave 500

VFS-510 ventilators to Russia and 300 VFS-510 devices to Ukraine.

Now a further 1,600 Vsmart VFS-410 ventilators as specified in the

memorandum of agreement will be delivered for the second phase by August 30,

2020.

VinGroup also gave 200 VFS-510 ventilators to the Embassy of Singapore in

Vietnam to help Singapore overcome the challenging current situation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the first batch of ventilators, Konstantin

Vnukov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation

in Vietnam, not only acknowledged the outstanding success of VinGroup in

construction, telecommunications, automobile industries, as well as other

sectors in the economy, but also appreciated the company’s engagement in

addressing the social issues and medical difficulties.

He said: “We have all seen the mutual support in the hardest of periods.

The ceremony of awarding ventilators to the Russian Federation today continued

to affirm our fruitful friendship.”

Once the handover has been completed, the countries’ embassies plan to

transfer ventilators to the localities, for the fight against the COVID-19

pandemic.

Vingroup experts began researching the technology needed to produce the

machines and mass production of the ventilators began three months after

the research and manufacturing of the ventilators was announced to fight

against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Vsmart VFS-510 ventilator’s circulation was licensed by the Ministry of

Health of Vietnam, meeting demands of treating severely infected patients,

specially equipped for medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It not

only proved VinGroup’s efforts and dedication, but also highlighted the

company’s potentials and growth capabilities of technology in future.

VinGroup gave the newly manufactured ventilators to Russia, Ukraine and

Singapore, which all have close relations with VinGroup and Vietnam showing Vietnamese

enterprise’s corporate social responsibilities in the region and all over the

world.





Reference information:

Vsmart VFS-510 is a special upgrade of the PB560 ventilator developed by

Medtronic, widely used in Vietnam. VinGroup itself produced or localised 70

percent of the components, including core and complex parts such as blower fan,

circuitry (control PCBA, power circuit, etc.), in addition to making keyboards,

display screens, cases, batteries, and even more.

In light of the stand-alone quality measurement by the state authorities and

the clinical evaluation by the top-tier hospitals, VinGroup’s engineers

calibrated specifications for the cutting -edge line to guarantee that Vsmart

VFS-510 can optimise the international standards.