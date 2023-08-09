Keelung City Promotes its Beauty as a Coastal and Mountain City In NATAS Holidays
KEELUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 9 August 2023 – The Keelung City Government of Taiwan will participate in the NATAS Holidays, a travel exhibition for the fall season, from August 11th to 13th, 2023, in Singapore. Through this travel exhibition, the delegation aims to showcase Keelung’s stunning beauty of mountains, sea, traditional culture, and distinct cuisine to the people of Singapore, thereby attracting Singaporeans to consider Keelung as a travel destination. Interactive activities will be organized on-site, and participants will be gifted a set of versatile and charming Keelung-themed tissue bags showcasing imagery of local cuisine, with the hope that visitors will enthusiastically visit the Keelung City Government booth at the exhibition to participate in the activities.