Next Wave: Hong Kong’s Biggest Beach Music Event Headlined By DJ Sidtrus
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 August 2023 – The Next Wave Music Festival, dubbed the premier beach music festival in Hong Kong, concluded with flourishing applause, leaving a lasting impression on attendees. The two-day Mediterranean-themed carnival, held on July 29 and 30, saw an overwhelming response with over 15,000 music enthusiasts and partygoers each day, setting a new paradigm for beach parties and outdoor music festivals across the city.