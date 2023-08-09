OctaFX turns 12: here are a dozen most crucial financial market events of the past year

Published: August 9, 2023

From AI hype to uncertain China’s reopening: join the international broker OctaFX as it compiles the 12 most important events that shaped the Forex market in the past year.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 August 2023 – The past year thoroughly shook the financial markets and had a lasting impact on the Forex market. As OctaFX celebrates its 12th anniversary, the company took this opportunity to compile a list of the most important events in the world of finance, along with their implications for investors and traders in 2023 and 2024.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.