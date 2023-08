Southern Star Research Adopts Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault CTMS to Streamline Trial Processes

Full-service CRO uses Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications for increased efficiency, scalability, and collaboration

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Southern Star Research , a full-service Australian contract research organization (CRO), has adopted Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault CTMS as its clinical operations foundation. With Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications, Southern Star Research can simplify trial processes and remotely collaborate with study monitors for faster, higher-quality trial execution.“These Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications will allow us to share the same platform as many of our clients, making it easier for us to work together to support their trial activities,” said Dr. David Lloyd, managing director of Southern Star Research. “Leveraging Veeva Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS, we’ll be able to deliver efficiency and speed to our clients across study phases and therapeutic areas.”Southern Star Research will use Vault eTMF to manage documents in real-time and ensure a constant state of inspection readiness. Vault CTMS will help the CRO to streamline trial management and gain complete visibility across the trial portfolio. Using these applications will help Southern Star Research seamlessly share information with sponsors and research sites with one unified source of data and content in its clinical landscape.“Veeva is honored to partner with Southern Star Research as they work to increase the efficiency of trial processes and scale operations across Asia. This is a positive step forward to speeding execution and save resources in clinical research,” said Chris Shim, general manager, head of Asia Vault R&D and Quality at Veeva.Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite , enabling companies to share information and documents across eTMF, CTMS, payments, study start-up, and study training for better collaboration and execution throughout the study lifecycle.To learn how Vault Clinical Suite is helping CROs to streamline clinical trial processes, visit veeva.com/ap/clinical Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems-apac Hashtag: #Veeva #VeevaSystems #Healthcare #LifeSciences #Cloud