New offering enables investors to seize market opportunities and grow passive income

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 August 2023 – Syfe, headquartered in Singapore and one of Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing and leading digital investment platforms, today announces the launch of Syfe Income+ in Hong Kong, a discretionary managed portfolio service that aims to provide investors with access to passive income opportunities, with target monthly payouts* ranging from 6.0% to 8.6%p.a.