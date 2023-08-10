Chinachem Group and GMC Grand-Bay Intelligent Manufacturing and Technology Form Strategic Partnership for Modular Integrated Construction to Foster Sustainability
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 August 2023 – Chinachem Group (“the Group”) and GMC Grand-Bay Intelligent Manufacturing and Technology Co., Ltd. (“GBIMT”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership for development and use of the Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) system. The MoU will create mutual benefits for the two partners as they can complement each other in gaining competitive edge through joint technological innovation, materials procurement and supply, information exchange, technical consultation and more. The collaboration will further enhance Hong Kong’s construction efficiency and quality, as well as the efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.