Forward Fashion’s presents four large-scale arts and cultural projects for Art Macao 2023 with three art brands it operates

CIFI’s subsidiary Ever Sunshine also enters the ranking and wins multiple awards for the first time

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 July 2020 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx stock code: 884), a leading real estate developer engaging in property development and investment in first-, second- and leading third-tier cities in China, has won multiple awards for the fourth consecutive year in the “All-Asia Executive Team Rankings” organized by Institutional Investor, an international financial magazine in 2020. CIFI also has been rated as one of the “Honored Companies” in Asia.

Awards (Property, Overall Ranking) won by CIFI:

“Best CEO in Asia” Mr. LIN Feng, 3 rd Place

“Best CFO in Asia” Mr. YANG Xin, 3 rd Place

“Best IR Team in Asia”, 1 st Place

“Best IR Program in Asia”, 3 rd Place

“Best ESG in Asia”, 3rd Place

In addition, Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited (“Ever Sunshine”, HKEx stock code: 1995), which is a subsidiary of CIFI that was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 18 December 2018, has also made it to the “All-Asia Executive Team Rankings” for the first time since its listing and has won multiple awards showing industry recognition.

Awards (Property, Overall Ranking) won by Ever Sunshine:

“Best CEO in Asia” Mr. ZHOU Hongbin, 1 st Place

“Best CFO in Asia” Mr. ZHOU Di, 1 st Place

“Best IR Professionals in Asia” Mr. YAN Xian, 1 st Place

“Best IR Program in Asia”, 1 st Place

“Best ESG in Asia”, 1st Place

Recognized as an authoritative ranking by industries, “All-Asia Executive Team Rankings” celebrates the outstanding companies and management teams in Asia. This year, a total of 1,921 buy-side analysts and 611 sell-side analysts had participated in a vote on the selection of winners at the invitation of Institutional Investor. They rated the listed companies within the scope of their research according to a number of criteria used in evaluating performance in corporate governance.

For more details, please refer to: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com

About CIFI (Group):

Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties in first-, second- and selective third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including residential, office and commercial complexes.

To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI’s website at: www.cifi.com.cn