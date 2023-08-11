Forward Fashion’s presents four large-scale arts and cultural projects for Art Macao 2023 with three art brands it operates

Published: August 11, 2023

Curates high-quality art content in collaboration with enterprises and government to contribute to tourism and industry development through major arts and cultural events

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 August 2023 – Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited (“Forward Fashion”; Stock Code: 2528), a creative integrated group with three synergistic business segments – fashion, art and lifestyle – presents four arts and cultural projects in collaboration with the three major integrated resort operators in Macau and the Group’s multi-dimensional art space, Artelli, for the international art event “Art Macao 2023”. Leveraging their extensive artistic resources and curatorial experience, the parties aim to provide a more diversified and rich arts and cultural experience for the market, and to establish new arts and cultural landmarks exclusive to the city. This year’s “Art Macao” began on 28 July 2023 and will run until October 2023. During this period, the Group collaborates with over 14 international and local art units to create original art content for Macau. The lineup includes four renowned contemporary artists: Wang Bo, one of the top 100 young contemporary artists in China; Mr Doodle, an internationally renowned art master; Jason Naylor, a graffiti artist from New York; and Philip Colbert, a contemporary pop art master. They visit Macau for the first time, where they meet and engage local artists and the public. Visitors have the opportunity to learn more about the process, stories, and meanings behind the creations from the artists’ perspectives, further fostering the development and popularisation of Macau’s arts and culture.

