2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge: OPPO Announces 15 Finalists and the Opening of Voting for the People’s Choice Award
- 15 innovative proposals exploring the two categories of “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for the Planet” qualified for the Global Final Demo Event where they will compete for the top 5 places and the chance to bring their ideas to life with support from OPPO and its partners.
- The poll for People’s Choice Award will start at 2PM on August 15th (GMT+8). Click here to vote for your favorite proposal in each of the two categories with the chance to win an OPPO Find N2 Flip phone!
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 August 2023 – OPPO today announced the 15 tech start-ups shortlisted for the Global Final Demo Event of the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge following the successful completion of regional demo events in Boston, Shenzhen, and Bangkok earlier this month. The 15 start-ups and their innovations will meet in Singapore in October where they will compete for a spot in the global top 5.