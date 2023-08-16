Hang Lung Teams Up with Green Startup and NGO to Shape Circularity in Hong Kong

The first phase of its holistic resource utilization scheme has diverted nearly 140,000 kg of municipal waste from landfill, avoiding more than 510 tons of carbon emissions and benefiting 14 NGOs
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 August 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) today announced its partnership with Hong Kong-based green startup Sustainable Office Solutions (SOS) and Crossroads Foundation, a local non-profit serving global needs, to implement a holistic resource utilization scheme for Hang Lung’s Hong Kong Office Rejuvenation Project. The first phase of the collaboration has seen over 3,200 office resources being reused, redistributed, or recycled, successfully diverting nearly 140,000 kg of municipal waste from landfill and avoiding more than 510 tons of carbon emissions—the equivalent of the carbon emissions generated by over 3,000 flights between Hong Kong and Singapore.