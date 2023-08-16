PFA stops production of water filtration plant

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a water filtration plant over an excessive quantity of arsenic in water.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against Crystal Water Filtration Plant on Sui Gas Road Shahdara due to quality parameters and failing to present the record of filter change to the raiding team on the spot.

He said that high levels of arsenic in water can be extremely harmful to human health because microbiologically contaminated drinking water causes diseases such as hepatitis, diarrhoea, dysentery and cholera.

Raja Jahangir said that strict legal action will be taken against adulterators involved in food adulteration. In order to do food business, it is necessary for food business operators (FBOs) to follow the rules set by the PFA, he added.

He said that the PFA’s water safety teams conduct surprise checks of filtration plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water. He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.

