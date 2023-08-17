HEYTEA’s London SOHO Store Officially Opens; Attracting Large Turnouts
SINGAPORE, HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 17 August 2023 – Next stop, the UK. HEYTEA, the pionner and advocate of new-style tea beverages, as well as the originator of the Original Cheese Tea, officially opened its first UK store in London on August 4th. The store is located in the SOHO district, 93-107 Shaftsbury Avenue, London W1D 5DA, offering popular and signature beverages, such as the [Very Grape] series, [Roasted Brown Boba milk (Original)], [Aqua Green Cheese], amongst many others.
