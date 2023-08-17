Seeing is Believing – Hong Kong Wins Hearts with New Appeal for Incentive

Over 160 agents and corporates impressed through familiarisation trips; over 300 groups flocked to Hong Kong soon after reopening

Mr Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of the HKTB, said, “Hong Kong has been accelerating the development of infrastructure and tourism resources. ‘Seeing is believing’ – that’s the best way for anyone to experience what the city has to offer, as new attractions have been unveiled, and innovative MICE products and generous funding support have also been introduced. We are thrilled that our guests were impressed, and Hong Kong continues to be chosen as a top choice for incentive travel.”