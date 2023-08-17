Seeing is Believing – Hong Kong Wins Hearts with New Appeal for Incentive
Over 160 agents and corporates impressed through familiarisation trips; over 300 groups flocked to Hong Kong soon after reopeningHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 August 2023 – To further capture the pent-up demand for incentive travel in the region and showcase Hong Kong’s latest and greatly enhanced offerings, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) hosted multiple artfully curated familiarisation trips in the past two months to boost business. More than 160 agents and corporates from the Mainland, South Korea and India to come and experience Hong Kong firsthand. They returned home with great memories, excitement on new discoveries and immediate plans to bring major events to Hong Kong, while the city welcomed the largest incentive group from the Mainland.
Mr Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of the HKTB, said, “Hong Kong has been accelerating the development of infrastructure and tourism resources. ‘Seeing is believing’ – that’s the best way for anyone to experience what the city has to offer, as new attractions have been unveiled, and innovative MICE products and generous funding support have also been introduced. We are thrilled that our guests were impressed, and Hong Kong continues to be chosen as a top choice for incentive travel.”
Always something new to deliver wow factors
Upgraded and new attractions are enriching incentive content. The vibrant West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) boasts two first-rate museums – the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ — giving events cultural vibes. Theme attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Ocean Park Hong Kong and the Peak Tram are creating innovative products to deliver engaging experiences. Here’s what agents joining the familiarisation trips had to say:
