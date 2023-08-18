OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone Users to Create Timeless Masterpieces
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 August 2023 – OPPO today announced the winners of the imagine IF Photography Awards 2023. Fifteen photographers have been awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, and thirty-two inspiring entries spanning eight different categories were revealed to inspire the creativity of OPPO users worldwide.
Launched on April 17, the imaging IF Photography Awards has received more than 700,000 entries from 51 countries and regions. The competition aims to inspire OPPO users and mobile photographers to push beyond conventional boundaries associated with mobile photography and unleash their imagination to create memorable masterpieces.
Launched on April 17, the imaging IF Photography Awards has received more than 700,000 entries from 51 countries and regions. The competition aims to inspire OPPO users and mobile photographers to push beyond conventional boundaries associated with mobile photography and unleash their imagination to create memorable masterpieces.