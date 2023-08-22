CloudMile Awarded Internet Solution Provider of the Year at SiGMA Awards 2023

Providing Gaming Solutions and Multi-Cloud Services for the Industry

CloudMile offers a range of solutions ideal for the gaming industry, including multi-cloud services and more:

On July 21st, James Kao also participated in a panel discussion on Innovation and Disruptive Technologies: Impact on Business and Society in Asia, where he shared his insights and experiences on how CloudMile leverages cutting-edge technologies to create value for its customers and partners.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 22 August 2023 – CloudMile , a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has been recognized as the Internet Solution Provider of the Year at the SiGMA Awards 2023, held on July 19th at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. The award ceremony was part of the SiGMA Asia exhibition, which brought together the leading players in the gaming and tech sectors from across Asia and beyond.CloudMile’s COO, James Kao, received the trophy on stage and later expressed his gratitude to the organizers, judges, and CloudMile’s many customers. “We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions for the gaming industry. We thank SiGMA for this recognition, and we thank our customers for their trust and support. We will continue to deliver high-quality services and products that meet their needs and expectations.” he said.Go-global Game Architecture Design: For game development firms, each stage of game production is crucial for successful launch, market growth, and revenue. Kubernetes streamlines containerized workload management, enabling efficient oversight of all Kubernetes clusters. GKE automates scalability and rolling updates, enhancing system maintenance and large-scale app development. This empowers game companies to swiftly adjust pod and cluster sizes based on CPU/memory needs, and to address surges in player numbers in real time.Professional Migration Service: CloudMile helps clients take advantage of Virtual Machine (VM) Migration and Data Warehouse Migration. In this cloud computing era, companies must avoid falling behind the competition, and also reduce the cost and risks associated with cloud migration. They can achieve this with CloudMile’s proven process management, professional team, and migration experience.Cloud Hosting Services: CloudMile provides optimized technical support and a solution which includes Agones, an open-source game-server hosting built on Kubernetes. Agones offers a new way to deploy online game servers that can be executed on bare metal or in multi-cloud environments.CloudMile AI Services: CloudMile uses AI to transform gaming. AI can create immersive game worlds, smart enemies, personalized gameplay, and realistic graphics. AI also enables natural-sounding chatbots, bug detection, dynamic stories, cheat prevention, and system health monitoring. CloudMile combines AI innovations with its core cloud services for an enhanced gaming experience.CloudMile’s services also include Quarterly Review for Cost Optimization, 7×24 Ticketing and Customer Support, and multi-payment services, ensuring that clients can enjoy the best performance and efficiency from their cloud solutions.SiGMA Asia is a leading event for the gaming and tech sectors in Asia, featuring a comprehensive agenda of conferences, workshops, networking events, and exhibitions. The SiGMA Awards celebrate the best achievements and innovations in the industry, with categories ranging from online gaming operators to affiliates, suppliers, regulators, and startups. The SiGMA Awards also raised €26,800 for The SiGMA Foundation, a charitable organization that supports various causes related to health, education, sports, and environment.CloudMile is proud to be part of this vibrant and dynamic community, and looks forward to continuing its growth and success in the Asian market.Hashtag: #CloudMile

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.