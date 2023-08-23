Aon Names Qin Lu as Head of Greater China to Bring Together Risk Capital and Human Capital Capabilities

Lu will oversee Aon’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

Qin Lu, Head of Greater China, Aon



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Qin Lu as head of Greater China, comprising the markets of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, effective August 1. Qin will continue as a member of the Aon Asia-Pacific Executive Committee.Earlier this year, Aon created a new Greater China sub-region for these markets to better reflect clients and the industry within the Asia Pacific region. As head of Greater China, Lu will bring together the firm’s Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities and work across the regional team to bring the breadth of Aon’s expertise and solutions to clients. In addition to his role as head of Greater China, Lu will continue to lead Reinsurance Solutions in the sub-region.Anne Corona, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific, Aon, said: “I am thrilled to have Qin lead the continued growth of the Greater China sub-region. He has demonstrated a strong track record of leading across solution lines to deliver Aon United capabilities to our clients. Qin will build on the team’s success and strengthen collaboration across the region to provide greater clarity and confidence to help clients make better decisions to protect and grow their businesses.”Lu previously served as co-head of China and CEO of Reinsurance Solutions, Greater China at Aon. Prior to joining Aon in 2016, Lu worked at Swiss Re for 19 years and held various strategic and leadership roles across Asia, including leading Swiss Re’s China business as its president.“The establishment of the Greater China sub-region is not simply the summation of several markets – it is driven by the inherent growth opportunities for our clients and colleagues in the region. These geographic hubs are key drivers for the success of the Asia-Pacific region and where we can continue to help clients tackle their biggest needs. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to work together with our colleagues to further bring the best of Aon’s regional expertise and capabilities into Greater China,” Lu said.For more information about Aon in the Asia Pacific region, please visit www.aon.com/apac Hashtag: #Aon #Risk #Reinsurance #GreaterChina

