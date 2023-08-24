Flagship Collector Brand TAMASHII NATIONS announces its first flagship store in the USA: TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK
Opening Friday, September 8, 2023Offering fans hands-on fun in the heart of the world’s greatest entertainment district, Times Square NYC!
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – Bandai Spirits Co., Ltd. (President and Chief Executive Officer : Hiroshi Sakakibara, HQ: Tokyo Minato Ward, Japan) is proud to announce the new flagship store opening of TAMASHII NATIONS which offers a wide range of high qualities figures. , TAMASHII NATIONS STORE NEW YORK, in Times Square on Friday, September 8, 2023 (local time).