The Bit Best Elite Leaders Summit held in Dubai concluded successfully.
DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 28 August 2023 – The 2023 Bit Best Elite Leaders Summit, an event led by Bit Best, concluded on August 24th in Dubai. Under the theme of “Web3 and Decentralized Finance (DeFi),” the Summit delved into the intricacies of Web3.0 innovation, fostering a comprehensive exploration of both theory and practice. This event showcased Bit Best’s preeminence in global financial innovation and its role as a torchbearer in the realm of Web3 finance.