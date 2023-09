BingX Lists PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Ovato (OVO)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – BingX, a top cryptocurrency trading platform, continues its mission of providing users with opportunities by announcing the listing of two new tokens on its Spot trading platform: PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Ovato (OVO). These developments mark significant milestones for the cryptocurrency sector, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability as PayPal is the first to launch a stablecoin as a major payment processor. Furthermore, recent legal proceedings challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are sparking optimism for the eventual approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), providing renewed hope for the broader cryptocurrency landscape.