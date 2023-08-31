Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Invites Helbert Remoroza Climaco to Share How This Event Turned His Archery Dream into Reality
CHENGDU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games concluded successfully on August 8th, which involved athletes from 113 different countries and regions, with a total of 6,500 athletes competing in 18 different sports. It recently invited Helbert Remoroza Climaco, an archery player from the Philippines, to share his stirring life story and how this event turned his archery dream into reality.