Dive into iShopChangi Tax AbsorbMania: Present Your Receipts & Reclaim Your Taxes in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – Put your shopping shoes on and step into a world of excitement, where shopping becomes a skilful Great Whirlpool game with a chance to win captivating prizes totalling up to S$30,000. Indulge in your shopping spree, where a receipt entitles you to redeem a once-off exclusive iShopChangi tax redemption worth up to S$30*. From luxury beauty products to the latest tech releases, iShopChangi brings forth the ultimate shopping experience, the Tax AbsorbMania. Showcasing a series of pop-up stores throughout Singapore, running for five-days each, experience GST-absorbed shopping and event-exclusive deals of more than 60% in savings from favourite brands such as Estée Lauder, Chloé, Apple and more. Both travellers and non-travellers, can wave goodbye to those tax woes and prepare for a shopping spree, sans the guilt!