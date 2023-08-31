DrGo launches innovative DrGo Me+ personalised nutritional supplement pack

Handy packets tailored with professional health survey to address daily nutritional needs
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) –DrGo, HKT’s one-stop telemedicine platform, announced the launch of DrGo Me+, an innovative personalised nutritional supplement pack. Based on advice from professional nutritionist and pharmaceutical body, DrGo Me+ puts together customised nutritional supplements in handy daily packets and delivers them directly to the user’s doorstep. DrGo Me+ revolutionises the concept of bespoke healthcare, providing users with a more convenient and tailored approach to a healthy lifestyle.