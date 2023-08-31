Summer Fun at 7-Eleven with A Touch of Kyoto Style Doraemon Teams Up with Iconic Kyoto Brand SOU•SOU for the First Time Ever

Unveiling a Fresh and Exclusive Japanese Style Homeware Collection
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – The allure of Japanese design is captivating more and more Hongkongers as they seek minimalist yet distinctive pieces to elevate their living spaces. This summer, 7-Eleven is launching an all-new Japanese-inspired homeware collection to add “A Touch of Kyoto Style” to your home. In this first-of-its-kind collaboration, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the beloved Japanese cartoon character Doraemon and the renowned Kyoto-based brand SOU*SOU. The result? An enchanting crossover that blends SOU*SOU’s exquisite prints with the charm of Doraemon, stylishly captured in a series of 8 “A Touch of Kyoto Style” SOU GOOD glasses.