OTELLO CECI FOR THE FUTURE – The CECI Winery Present a World Exclusive, A Unique Aluminium Bottle with A Cork Stopper and Muselet For Sparkling Wine

At the CECI 1938 winery, a vision of sustainability meets tradition
TORRILE, ITALY – EQS Newswire – 4 September 2023 –The CECI 1938 winery present OTELLO CECI FOR THE FUTURE, an innovative project focussed on sustainability and tradition. CECI 1938 is the first producer in the world to introduce an innovative container for its iconic wines – OTELLO Nero di Lambrusco and OTELLO Brut – designed by Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® that specialises in glass, plastic and metal packaging supplies and stoppers.