Suede dominates the 2023 Aranya Xiami Music Festival, rocking the Aranya Beach for three days
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 September 2023 – Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (Stock code:1060, referred to as the “Company” or “Alibaba Pictures”) announces that Beijing Damai Cultural Media Development Company Limited (referred to as “Damai”), a subsidiary of Alibaba Pictures, successfully hosted the 2023 Aranya Xiami Music Festival (“the Music Festival”), presented by Xiami Music Entertainment and Aranya. From August 25 to 27, the Music Festival brought together 27 renowned domestic and international musicians to create a three-day “Another Life” experience for tens of thousands of music enthusiasts on the beautiful shores of Aranya, Qinghuangdao, China, aiming to establish itself as a premier and influential landmark music festival in China. With its exceptional content and immersive experience, the Music Festival received widespread critical acclaim.