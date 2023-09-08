Procreate announces its revolutionary new iPad app ‘Procreate Dreams’, featuring groundbreaking new animation tools made for everyone
HOBART, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 8 September 2023 – Procreate announces the launch of its new animation app for iPad, Procreate Dreams, designed for the next generation of storytellers. Procreate Dreams will be released globally later this year and will join Procreate, the best-selling paid iPad app for over 6 years.
Procreate Dreams is an industry game-changer, promising to unlock the world of animation in a way once thought impossible through accessible, robust, and powerful features. Designed for touch, Procreate Dreams introduces workflows of unparalleled speed, and tools so intuitive that now anyone can animate. Artists and animators can simply and spontaneously direct how the animation should feel, with new tools such as Performing, which uses gestures to automatically add keyframes as the tool records the actions. Performing brings work to life before the creator’s eyes in real time, with no animation experience needed.
The Multi-touch Timeline is at the core of Procreate Dreams, making it easy to navigate, organise, and edit projects. For the first time creatives can seamlessly mix drawing, cel animation, keyframing, video editing, and compositing, all with fluid gestures that keep artists focused on creating — it’s faster than a mouse and keyboard.
From the creators of the two-time Apple Design Award-winning Procreate, Procreate Dreams delivers unrivaled performance through exceptional innovation, taking full advantage of Apple silicon. Procreate’s next-generation painting and compositing engine supercharges the painting experience, and now creatives can work on raster projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and more layers than they’ll ever need. The app supports all Procreate’s incredible brushes, which are optimized for the precision and low latency of Apple Pencil, and loved by creatives worldwide.
Procreate CEO James Cuda comments, “Today is a major milestone for Procreate, and for the animation industry. Our team has worked for over 5 years to produce an animation product that is extraordinarily approachable and exceptionally powerful. Later this year, we’re helping to unlock the creative potential within all of us and giving a voice to storytellers everywhere.”
Procreate Dreams will be released on November 22, 2023 and will be available on the App Store for a single-time purchase of $19.99 USD. No subscriptions.
Procreate Dreams Feature Previews
Procreate Dreams has everything needed to create rich 2D animations, expressive videos, and breathtaking stories — and this is only the beginning.
