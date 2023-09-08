Singapore’s Critical Illness Protection Gap Narrows While Mortality Protection Gap Remains Relatively Unchanged: Protection Gap Study 2022

Platform Workers found to have bigger protection gaps compared to the general Economically Active population

Life Insurance Industry commits to spearheading efforts to narrow the protection gap in Singapore

SINGAPORE

8 September 2023

Individuals employed and contributing to the production and distribution of goods and services. Platform workers fall within this category and are a subset of the economically active group.

The mortality protection gap represents the financial gap to cover needs of dependents over a defined period in the event of death. It is the amount of money required by dependents to cover expenses, clear outstanding debt, and maintain a reasonable lifestyle, less existing savings and insurance coverage for mortality, following the death of a member of the household.

The CI protection gap represents the financial gap to cover family needs during the assumed CI recovery period of 5 years, until the insured is able to return to work. It is the amount of money required to cover expenses and outstanding debt payments during the insured’s CI recovery period, less existing insurance coverage for CI. It is to be noted that identified needs of dependents beyond the CI recovery period have been considered on the hypothesis that the insured may not be able to meet those needs when they do return to work (due to the assumed reduction in the insured’s earning capacity).

‘Life Expectancy Improved Over the Last Decade but Saw Declines Over Recent Years Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic’ (May 22, 2023) SingStat Singapore. Available at

https://www.singstat.gov.sg/-/media/files/news/press22052023.ashx

‘MTI Narrows Singapore’s GDP Growth Forecast for 2023 to “0.5 to 1.5 Per Cent”‘ (August 11, 2023) Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore. Available at:

https://www.mti.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Releases/2023/08/MTI-Narrows-Singapore-GDP-Growth-Forecast-for

2023-to-0_5-to-1_5-Per-Cent

‘Platform Workers’ in this study refer to a group of individuals consisting of ‘Private-hire Workers’, ‘Taxi Drivers’ and ‘Delivery Workers’.

Enhancing the understanding and reach of insurance policies through product innovations and further simplification of policy-related materials

Adopting a customer profile and needs-based understanding approach to develop tailored customer segment-led propositions, product solutions and distribution approaches aimed at supporting specific groups with medium to high protection gaps (e.g. underserved segments such as those that are less educated, and/or those of lower income)

Boosting consumer awareness and understanding about protection through public education initiatives

Making it easier for underserved members of the public (e.g. Platform Workers) to reach accessible touchpoints to better understand and address their protection and financial planning needs

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) todayunveiled findings of the Protection Gap Study (PGS) 2022 which found that economically active(EA)Singaporeans and Permanent Residents in Singapore – including Platform Workers (PWs) – had aS$373 billion mortality protection gapand a S$579 billion critical illness (CI) protection gap. Thisprotectiongapand74%CIprotectiongapinSingaporein2022.Thestudycomprises two components: analysis of policy data from life insurers, as well as a supplementarymarket surveyof 775EAs.PGS2022providesinsightsfortheindustry,lifeinsurersandreinsurers,aswellasotherstakeholdersemployersandrelevantgovernmentagenciestoimplementactionablestrategiesthatwillsupportindividualstomeettheirprotectionandfinancialplanningneeds.Thisisespeciallyimportantgiventheextendedlifeexpectancyaswellasanunpredictablesocio-economiclandscapefacingthecommunity today.LIASingaporealsoincludedtheadditionalanalysisofprotectionneedsandgapsofPWsinPGS2022,in recognition of this being a growing segment within the community. The average PW individual hasbiggermortality andCIprotectiongaps thantheaverage EAindividual inSingapore.Mr. Dennis Tan, President, LIA Singapore said, “The Protection Gap Study 2022 shows that whilemortality and critical illness protection gaps persist, there has been progress recorded since our laststudyin2017.ThereisgreaterawarenessandappreciationofthevalueofinsuranceinSingapore,andmore individualsaretakingactions tobettermeettheir protectionneeds.While this progress is encouraging, we know more can and must be done to support differentmembers of our community, such as our Platform Workers. The life insurance industry will continueleading the charge on these efforts, leveraging insights from the study to inform initiatives for theAssociation, our member companies, and other relevant stakeholders to pursue and to get moreindividuals better insured.”Someareastheindustrywillexploredevelopinginitiativesforinclude: