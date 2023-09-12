In recognition of Disney’s 100-year anniversary, Riyadh Calendar Events is bringing the celebrations to Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Published: September 12, 2023

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach – 12 September 2023 – Running until September 20 at Boulevard Riyadh City, Disney on Ice presents ‘100 Years of Wonder’. The show presents world-class performances from skaters from across the globe featuring characters from Disney’s Moana, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and many more. Reservations to attend the show can be made through the following link: Disney on Ice Tickets

