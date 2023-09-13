China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: Space Tourism Isn’t Science Fiction Anymore

By Professor Lisa Wan, School of Hotel and Tourism Management, CUHK Business School
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – Since ancient times, humans have observed astronomical phenomena and dreamed of exploring the worlds beyond ours. When Neil Armstrong first stepped on the moon’s surface on July 20, 1969, he said, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Space exploration has served as an inspiration to humankind. Although space exploration was only limited to professional astronauts in the past, it is no longer a dream for private citizens reaching for the stars themselves anymore.