First Phosphate and American Battery Factory Sign MOU to On-Shore up to 40,000 tonnes of Annual LFP Cathode Active Material Production in North America

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – The

Prize Presentation Ceremony of the second “Social Innovation · Community 4.0”

Competition, supported by Citi Foundation and organized by the Hong Kong

Council of Social Service (HKCSS), was held today. Officiating the ceremony were

Mr. Caspar Tsui Ying Wai, JP, Secretary for Home Affairs, HKSAR; Mr. Wayne Fong, Head

of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong; and Mr. Chua Hoi

Wai, Chief Executive of the HKCSS. Also attending were representatives

of the competition’s partners, supporting organisations, teachers and students

from the finalist teams. Fourteen prototypes

were showcased for

guests attending the ceremony.

The winning entry “Easy Food Waste”, developed by a team from the

True Light Girls’ College, aims at raising awareness of food waste management and

improving hygiene in Kowloon City district. The

project includes a recycling machine with a six-month period of experimentation

and evaluation to develop the machine’s capabilities, and a three-month

training period to enable the eight participating restaurants to perfect using

it. The winning team will join a HKCSS-organized tour

to visit a cluster

of innovative start-ups and social enterprises in

Bali next year.

The “Social Innovation · Community 4.0” Competition is

open to all secondary schools in Hong Kong and was first launched last year for

the Central and Western district. This year Kowloon City district was the

selected neighbourhood. Through experiential learning in the community and

comprehensive training in design thinking, technology, and prototype making, as

well as interaction with local citizens in the district with the support of the District Office and NGOs in the area, participating students were challenged to identify a community issue and come up with solutions

to address it. Despite the pandemic, 35 teams from 28 secondary schools

submitted their proposals. Fourteen teams were invited to produce prototypes

which were exhibited to the public at the Ko Shan Theatre from July 11 – 13 and

through an online exhibition

starting from today.

Mr. Caspar Tsui, JP,

Secretary for Home Affairs said, “During the

competition, students had the chance to get involved in local communities and

learn more about them from different perspectives through taking part in workshops

and site visits. Such experiences helped them deepen their understanding of the

daily lives of local residents as well as government policies. The world is

ever changing, presenting us with new challenges. Our society is also facing a

number of challenges in areas such as population, economy, housing and

environment. We need caring and empathetic young people with a strong sense of

responsibility to strive for the well-being of Hong Kong by making use of

innovation and technology. I hope all participants, whether you win or not,

will continue to bring positive energy into society by caring for our community

with love and demonstrating your spirit of innovation in the days to come.

Together we will make a better Hong Kong.”

Mr. Wayne Fong, Head of Corporate Affairs, Citi Hong Kong, said, “Citi Foundation has been supporting

initiatives that improve youth employability and promote sustainability. This

program emphasizes exploring, understanding, learning and creative thinking, and

offers participants a taste of social invention which is a great nurturing

experience for the students. This program creates an

invaluable platform for our future generations to explore personal

interests and pave the way for them to get involved in the creation and

enhancement of communities.”

Mr. Chua,

Chief Executive of the HKCSS said, “The

competition aims to provide a chance for teachers and students to learn and think out of the box, apply STEM and design thinking skills, interact with

residents, and solve community problems in Kowloon City district. Though the pandemic this year increased the difficulties of the competition

and limited the chance for local visits, the students were able to complete

their projects using different methods, which demonstrated their perseverance

and innovation. To observe social distancing requirements, some activities of

the competition had to go online. Special thanks are extended to all our

community partners, who enabled more than 100 local residents from grassroots

families, social housing and elderly centres to participate in online Community

Trial. In this unexpected way, social innovation was brought to the community. It

provided incentives for NGOs to teach and residents to use online communication

software to share their views to the students. In return, residents have told

us that this experience greatly enhanced their confidence to use online services

in the future. “

Some of the

prototypes were tested in the community in September this year. Residents in Kowloon City district were engaged to interact with students from a user’s perspective, in order to improve

the feasibility and convenience of the prototypes. The third “Social

Innovation · Community 4.0” Competition will be open for applications in

November, and the focal district will be North District.

