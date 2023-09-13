Malaysian Government Launches RM5,000 “MSME Digital Grant MADANI”
VeecoTech Serves as Digital Partner (DP)KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2023 – The Malaysian government, through the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN Bank), and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched the MSME Digital Grant MADANI under Budget 2023, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Malaysia digitise their operations.
VeecoTech Solutions, an appointed Digital Partner (DP) by MDEC, will provide digital solutions such as website development, e-commerce platforms, digital marketing, cyber security and more to help MSMEs take advantage of this grant and digitise their businesses.
VeecoTech will be holding a webinar to provide more information about the grant. The webinar will be held on 20th September 2023 [Wednesday] (10 am – 11 am) for English speakers and on 21st September 2023 [Thursday] (10 am – 11 am) for Mandarin speakers. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://www.veecotech.com.my/sme-grant/.
The grant is open to all MSMEs in Malaysia that have been operating for at least 6 months. To apply for the RM5000 matching grant, MSMEs must submit an online application form and provide supporting documents, such as their business registration certificate and financial statements.
“We are excited to partner with the Malaysian government to help MSMEs digitise their businesses,” said Alain Lye, Managing Director at VeecoTech. “We have a proven track record of serving hundreds of organisations, local and international. We can’t wait to help MSMEs, even local hawkers, in Malaysia, to take advantage of this grant and grow their businesses.”
Grant ends when the RM100 million allocation has been fully disbursed.
