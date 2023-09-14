Taiwan Stock Exchange engages in discussions with US exchanges on ESG development and enhancing capital market cooperation
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 September 2023 – A delegation of the Securities and Futures Bureau of Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and the Taiwan Stock Exchange (the “TWSE”) began its nine-day visit to the US on September 11. The delegation visited two US exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and Nasdaq, and will visit The Depository Trust & Clearing Company (the “DTCC”) to engage in discussions with their US counterparts on ESG initiatives, carbon exchanges, and listing regulations, as well as the U.S. move to T+1 with the aim to deepen cooperation between the two capital markets.