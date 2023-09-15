The Beauty of Space

27 September 2023: rare photographic treasures of early NASA space travel from the Victor Martin-Malburet Collection in Dorotheum online auction

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – news aktuell – 15 September 2023 – In the online auction, which ends on 27 September 2023, the Austrian auction house Dorotheum offers around 200 historic photographs of the US space agency NASA, dating from the beginning of manned spaceflight in the early 1960s to the mid-1970s. A selection of vintage prints collected over a period of 25 years by French space historian and art collector Victor Martin-Malburet can be purchased at auction – with attractive opening prices, starting at 100 euros, and without reserve.